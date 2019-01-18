Drouhin “LaForêt” Bourgogne Pinot Noir

Joseph Drouhin 2016 “LaForêt” Bourgogne Pinot Noir ($15.99)

Ruby, clear yet dark almost all the way to the edge, where it meets a pale reddish-violet rim. Good young Pinot Noir aromas, red fruits with a pleasant, characteristic hint of tomato skin. The fresh, acidic flavor adds subtle spice, with light but perceptible tannins becoming more evident along with light notes of raspberry and blueberry in a long, tart finish. Moderate 12.5% alcohol stays in the background. U.S. importer: Dreyfus, Ashby & Co., NYC. (Dec. , 2018)

FOOD MATCH: Wine maker Veronique Boss-Drouhin takes note of its versatility, suggesting “grilled chicken, pasta with pesto … simple things, a sign of the times.” We enjoyed it with a simple Southern Italian pasta dish, lenticchie, a mix of lentils and broken bits of linguine with tomatoes, onions and garlic.

WHEN TO DRINK: Enjoy over the next three to five years, assuming cool storage; don’t try to cellar it longer.

VALUE:

It’s a good value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $17 average retail and a better buy at my $16 local price; check Wine-Searcher and local wine shops, though, as it can be found as low as $10 or so.

WEB LINK

This English-language fact sheet on Drouhin’s web pages contains a good overview, with links to more detail.

See this page from U.S. importer Dreyfus-Ashby for more information.

