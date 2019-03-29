Beringer Bourbon Barrel Red Blend

Beringer Bros. 2016 California Bourbon Barrel Aged Red Wine Blend ($20 winery price.)

Bourbon isn’t obvious in the initial aroma of this bourbon-barrel aged wine, which offers black plums and blackberries, but there’s a pleasant sweet caramel note in the background that may come from a bourbon barrel but isn’t far from the scent of a traditional oak wine barrel. Sweet black fruit fills the palate, too, pleasant and sippable. Soft acidity is sufficient to provide structure, and a hint of tannins tickle at the edges of the palate. A hearty 14.5% alcohol, it’s a soft, smooth, slightly sweet wine, a crowd-pleaser. While it may not be a style that wine geeks with Euro-tuned palates favor, I can’t deny that it’s a good sipper, perhaps as well suited for drinking alone as with food. It’s a blend of 41% Petite Sirah, 21% Syrah, 18% Petit Verdot, 9% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Merlot, and 2% undisclosed other grapes. (March 28, 2019)

FOOD MATCH: As noted, it’s fine for sipping on its own, but even with its sweet edge, it should serve well with grilled beef, lamb, or game, or with rich cheese dishes.

WHEN TO DRINK: With its soft, smooth style, I’ll wait for a track record to talk about aging potential. For now, I’d suggest drinking it soon until we see where it goes with bottle time.

VALUE:

The winery price is $20, but it’s widely discounted. Wine-Searcher.com reports a $16 average U.S. retail price.

WEB LINK

This winery fact sheet offers basic information on Beringer Bros. 2016 California Bourbon Barrel Aged Red Wine Blend, and also offers it for sale at $20 per bottle.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Locate vendors and check prices for Beringer Bros. California Bourbon Barrel Aged Red Wine Blend on Wine-Searcher.com.

Click here for Wine-Searcher’s suggestions for Beringer Bros. California Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet

Finally, here’s the link to Wine-Searcher’s report for Beringer Bros. California Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay.