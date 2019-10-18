Antinori “Santa Cristina” Toscana

Marchesi Antinori 2016 “Santa Cristina” Toscana ($12.99)

A pretty, clear garnet color in the glass, this blend of 90 percent Sangiovese with a splash of Merlot offers clean and fresh aromas of black cherries and a hint of raspberries. Juicy black fruit surrounded by clean, food-friendly acidity makes for a nicely balanced wine that serves well at the dinner table. Modest 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd., Woodinville, Wash. (Oct. 17, 2019)

FOOD MATCH: As with its cousin Chianti, it’s broadly versatile with a range of pasta, pizza, and red meat. A traditional wood-fired pizza Margherita with a wood-oven charred breadlike crust and discreet toppings of tomato sauce, fior de latte, and snipped fresh basil leaves served it well.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s not a long-term ager, but its good fruit and acid balance should help it keep in a cool place for three or four years.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s $13 average retail matches my local price, but it’s widely available for $10 or less, so shop around.

WEB LINK

Santa Cristina’s online info page is brief, but it links to a more detailed downloadable PDF tech sheet.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and locate vendors for Santa Cristina Toscana on Wine-Searcher.com.