Bodegas Tridente 2015 “Entresuelos” Tempranillo de la Tierra de Castilla Y León ($13.99)

Typical of modern hot-climate wines, this 100% Tempranillo shows a dark reddish-purple color, almost opaque in the glass. Its ripe aroma lifts up black plums and stewed prunes in a full aroma and flavor that’s almost Portlike. It’s not quite Porty in flavor, although the warm 15% alcohol is headed in that direction. Ripe plum and prune flavors are surrounded by hints of coffee and chocolate. It’s framed by good acidity and rough tannins, with simple black fruit lingering in a very long, rather hot finish. Not for the faint of heart, it’s a reasonable choice if you’re looking for a hefty wine to go with red meat or game. U.S. importer: Cutting Edge Selections Inc., Cincinnati. (Sept. 17, 2020)

FOOD MATCH: The producer suggests a broad range of pairings: “Rice, pasta, (noodles, spaghetti, macaroni), vegetables, mushroom, stewed meat, sausage, pork, roast meat, red and/or white meat with sauces, grilled meat, short or medium cured cheeses.” We enjoyed it with pasta with fresh garden tomato sauce and basil and plenty of grated Parmigiano to kick up the pairing; but as noted, it really calls out for rare roast beef or even venison.

WHEN TO DRINK: The 2016 vintage is already on the market, but I see no rush to drink up this rich, sturdy red. Assuming good cellar conditions, drink over the next five years or so.

VALUE:

It’s a good value at my local $14 price, which is within range of Wine-Searcher.com’s $13 average U.S. retail.

WEB LINK

Producer Gil Family Estates provides this detailed fact sheet on Entresuelos Tempranillo.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Entre Suelos Tempranillo de la Tierra de Castilla Y León on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to find listings for dozens of other Tempranillo wines.

TALK ABOUT TEMPRANILLO:

Join this month’s Wine Focus conversation, Tempranillo Tantrum, in our WineLovers Discussion Group.