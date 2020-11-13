Gérard Bertrand Crémant de Limoux Brut Rosé

Gérard Bertrand 2017 Crémant de Limoux “Cuvée Thomas Jefferson” Brut Rosé ($19.99)

This good Crémant de Limoux is a sparkling blend of Chardonnay (65%), Chenin Blanc (20%), and Pinot Noir (15%) grown high in the foothills of the Pyrenees. It shows a pretty, pale salmon color in the glass, with persistent streams of very small bubbles rising. The splash of Pinot in the blend is enough to color the wine and contributes to its attractive red-berry scent of strawberries and raspberries with back notes of grilled toast. Red berry flavors and a tart mouthfeel from combined fresh-fruit acidity and carbonation wake up your taste buds and linger in a very long finish. 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: USA Wine West LLC, Sausalito, Calif. (Nov. 12, 2020)

FOOD MATCH: Good for sipping on its own, although its tart acidity suggests something to munch alongside: Cheeses, nuts, or even something like smoked salmon would work well. It might also be worth a try with hot-and-spicy Asian fare.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s possible that it might age into something interesting in a good cellar, but I’m inclined to drink it in the next year or so while its fresh fruit and toasty character is in balance with the acidity.

My local sale price came in a dollar below Wine-Searcher.com’s $21 average U.S. retail. When you’re not paying Champagne prices, a good Crémant de Limoux like this makes a fine alternative around the $20 mark.

Here’s the producer’s fact sheet on this tasty sparkler.

Check prices and find vendors for Gérard Bertrand Crémant de Limoux “Cuvée Thomas Jefferson Brut Rosé on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to read more about Crémant de Limoux and browse listings for dozens of other sparkling wines from the region.