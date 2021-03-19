Potel Bourgogne Pinot Noir

Nicolas Potel 2018 Bourgogne Pinot Noir ($16.99)

This fresh, young Bourgogne Pinot Noir from Nicolas Potel shows a dark reddish-purple color in the glass, shading to a clear garnet edge. Fresh, appetizing fruit aromas mix black plum and red berries, with a subtle smoky note. Black and red fruit carry over to the palate as a dry flavor firmly framed with bright, palate-cleansing acidity. Soft tannins appear in mid-palate and carry into a long, clean finish with 13% alcohol in balance. U.S. importer: WinesU, Eddystone, Pa. (March 18, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: Typical of Pinot Noir’s diversity at the table, it was wonderful with a pasta dish of wild mushrooms in a light, garlicky tomato sauce. It also paired delightfully with leftover locally farmed lamb and beef from a favorite restaurant. The winery also suggests Oeufs Meurette, a classic Burgundian dish of poached eggs in a rich red-wine sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s delicious now, and with its good balance of fruit, acid, and tannins and a sturdy metal screw cap, it should remain enjoyable for several years.

It’s a fine value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $19 average U.S. retail; better still at my $17 local price. If you can find it in the $20 range or below, buy up.

