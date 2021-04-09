Famille Hubert 2017 Château Pey-Bonhomme les-Tours Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux ($19.99)

This red wine from Blaye on Bordeaux’s Right Bank is declared biodynamic, certified organic, and using only indigenous yeasts with low sulfites, and, the label declares, “suitable for vegans.” It’s a blend typical of the region: Primarily Merlot (75%) with smaller portions of Cabernet Franc (15%) and Malbec (10%). It’s very dark purple in the glass, shading to a thin clear edge. Dark cherries, subtle mixed berries and a whiff of cherry liqueur elevate the aroma; tart red fruits fill the palate, framed by crisp acidity and soft but perceptibly astringent tannins with 13.6% alcohol. A hint of chalky minerality joins cherry-berry flavors in a long finish. U.S. importer: WineCraft, Cincinnati. (April 8, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: Beef and venison are the standard pairings for this robust Bordeaux, but the label calls it “suitable for vegans,” and those red meats certainly won’t do for those who avoid animal flesh. We built a vegan spaghetti sauce to match by adding lots of sauteed green peppers, onions, and garlic to an intense but fresh tomato sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: The back label suggests drinking it within five years, but its structure, flavor, and balance make me think it could go on for a 10-year life span, assuming good cellar conditions.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s $21 average U.S. retail is in sync with my $20 local price; it’s probably as good a Right Bank Bordeaux as you’re going to get in that price range.

WEB LINK:

You’ll find a thorough fact sheet about the wine on the producer’s English-language page.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

