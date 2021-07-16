Torre Raone 2020 Colline Pescaresi Pecorino ($15.99)

Torre Raone Pecorino shows a pretty light-gold color. Pleasant lemon and lime aromas, ripe peach and a whiff of clover honey loft from the glass. Fresh and bright on the palate, a tart and fresh citric flavor comes in first, with a hint of fresh-fruit sweetness and pricky petillance following, briefly reminiscent of the Mexican soft drink Jarritos limón, but the sugary sensation passes quickly, leaving tart, palate-tingling acidity and whiffs of stony minerality that linger. 12% alcohol. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (July 3, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: Cheese – perhaps fancifully, Italy’s Pecorino – and freshwater fish, dark chicken meat, or mushrooms are all good matches. We enjoyed it with a pasta dish, bucatini with zucchini, onions, and garlic plus … Pecorino Romano cheese!

WHEN TO DRINK: I don’t see it as a long ager, but this fresh 2020 vintage is just beautiful right now. I advise buying it and drinking it over the next year or two.

VALUE:

It’s an excellent value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail, and I’m not really complaining about paying $2 more at a local wine shop.

WEB LINK:

The winery’s fact sheet is available at this link in English and Italian.

Importer Skurnik Wines offers a similar fact sheet here.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Torre Raone Colline Pescaresi Pecorino on Wine-Searcher.com.

Find links to vendors for more wines from Torre Raone at this Wine-Searcher link.

Learn more about the Pecorino grape and find vendor and price information for other producers on Wine-Searcher here.