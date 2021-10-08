Château Lancyre Languedoc Rosé

Château Lancyre 2020 “Le Rosé” Languedoc Rosé ($19.99)

A blend of 50% Syrah, 40% Grenache, and 10% Cinsault, Château Lancyre “Le Rosé” Languedoc Rosé shows a light salmon color in the glass. On the nose there’s a rather subtle scent of fresh raspberries doing an alluring dance with the mixed-herbs, rosemary and thyme, that’s called “garrigues” in Languedoc. Surprisingly full and ripe for a rosé, it fills the palate with red-berry and herbal flavors wrapped in gentle but ample acidity to build structure. Red berries and “garrigues” herbs linger in a long, refreshing finish. The label claims 14.5% alcohol, but alcohol isn’t evident in its delicious flavors. Be careful out there! U.S. importer: Hand Picked Selections Inc., Warrenton, Va. (Oct. 5, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: The back label suggests matching it with roast chicken or pork, charcuterie, or stuffed tomatoes, and those all made sense to me. It worked delightfully for us with the Roman pasta dish cacio e pepe, and it was also a surprising delight with chunks of juicy, meaty Italian oxheart heirloom tomatoes.

WHEN TO DRINK: Rosé isn’t made for aging, and I see no reason not to enjoy this fresh 2020 vintage now and then move on to the next one.

VALUE:

I paid a couple of bucks over Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail, which is getting into high altitude country for a rosé. But this one is exceptional, and I’d buy it again.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a quick fact sheet from importer Hand Picked Selections.

You can also view the winery’s English-language page on Le Rosé.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Château Lancyre “Le Rosé” Languedoc Rosé on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link for dozens of other wines of all colors and styles from Languedoc’s excellent Pic St.-Loup.