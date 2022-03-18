Fritz Zimmer 2019 Mosel Riesling Spätlese ($14.99)

A step down the strict and detailed German ladder of ripeness from its Auslese sibling reported previously, Zimmer Mosel Riesling Spätlese is also a Prädikatswein, the top quality level for German wine. Clear and pale-gold, it breathes mixed citrus and pear aromas and a characteristic whiff of oily minerality that spells Riesling. Flavors mirror the nose in a sweet but refreshing flavor profile, lacking the impressive structure of its Auslese stablemate, but perhaps that is to be expected. Fresh, light acidity and stony minerality become more evident in the long, tart-sweet finish. Light 8% alcohol befits an aperitif or sipping wine. U.S. importer: Winesellers Ltd., Niles, Ill. (Feb. 28 , 2022)

FOOD MATCH: Pleasant sipped in its own as an aperitif or patio drink once warm weather returns, it’s also easily tuned to a range of traditional German fare. It was delicious with a lunch of Beyond Meat bratwurst with sauerkraut and mashed potatoes.

WHEN TO DRINK: Quality Riesling can reward aging. I wouldn’t hesitate to cellar it for five years.

Wine-Searcher.com’s $16 average U.S. retail came in a couple of dollars above my $15 local price. It’s still a good value in this general price range.

Importer Winesellers Ltd. offers this good info sheet on the winery.

Locate vendors and compare prices for Fritz Zimmer Mosel Riesling Spätlese on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to read more about the Mosel valley and find listings for dozens of other wines of the region.

Read about Riesling and browse scores of wines made from this white grape at this Wine-Searcher link.