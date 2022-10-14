Mas de Gourgonnier 2021 Les Baux de Provence Rosé ($19.99)

Certified organic by Ecocert France, Mas de Gourgonnier Les Baux de Provence Rosé is made from a typical regional blend of 65% Grenache and 13% Mourvèdre, with a considerably less typical 22% Cabernet Sauvignon in the mix. Rather intense in color for a rosé, it’s a rosy-orange wild-salmon color. Fresh and delicious scents focus on raspberries and strawberries, with pleasant, subtle herbal back notes of tarragon. Bright and refreshing on the palate, red-fruit flavors and pops of orange zest are shaped by brisk acidity. Intriguing granite minerality joins in a very long finish. A splendid wine, about as good as rosé gets. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC., North Berkeley Wines, Berkeley, Calif., and other regional importers. (Oct. 8, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: Wine-searcher suggests serving it with salads and green vegetables, but I think it’s more versatile than that. For example, it would be excellent with mild white fish, seafood, and creamy cheeses. We enjoyed it very much with an Italian pasta dish that I discovered years ago in Alba in Piemonte: Spaghetti with butter and sage.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s not a rosé meant for aging. I’d enjoy the 2021 vintage now and enjoy fresher vintages as they arrive.

Wine-Searcher.com’s $19 average U.S. retail, consistent with my local price, is on the upper end of the roé spectrum but well worth it. It’s an impressive wine of any color. Still, it’s available in some regions and shops for as little as $13 or so, so look around if you can.

Here’s a tech sheet from importer Skurnik Wines.

Meet Mas de Gourgonnier producers Luc, Eve, and Lucienne Cartier and learn a bit more about the property at this Wine-Searcher link.

Check prices and find vendors for Mas de Gourgonnier Les Baux de Provence Rosé on Wine-Searcher.com.

Here’s a link to Mas de Gourgonnier’s 2021 rosé product page (in French).

Learn about the Les Baux de Provence wine region and browse Wine-Searcher links for dozens more wines from the region at this Wine-Searcher link.