Dei 2020 Rosso di Montepulciano Toscana ($18.99)

Billed as organically cultivated, Dei Rosso di Montepulciano is predominantly Prugnolo Gentile (the traditional name for Sangiovese in this region) with splashes of 5% each Canaiolo Nero and Merlot. Its aromas are full and appealing, showing the typical ripe cherries and plums of Sangiovese with a hint of dried fruit and just a whiff of spicy oak from its three months in large oak casks. On the palate it’s bright and dry, juicy cherry flavors framed by brisk acidity, with soft tannins becoming more perceptible in the long finish. 14% alcohol. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (Feb. 7, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: The back label suggests a match with red meats, flavorful salamis and aged cheeses, and those will all work well; we enjoyed it, too, with a traditional companion, pasta with a rich, garlicky tomato sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: I don’t see it as a long-term ager, and it’s drinking nicely now, but with good cellar conditions it should be safe to hold it for two or three more years.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail matches my local price. It’s well worth the tab for an excellent, approachable Sangiovese-based Tuscan red.

WEB LINK:

Learn more about this wine on the Dei website (in English).

Read about Caterina Dei and her family’s wines at the Skurnik website.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Dei Rosso di Montepulciano on Wine-Searcher.com.

Learn about Rosso di Montepulciano at this Wine-Searcher link to find listings for dozens of other wines from the region.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to learn more about the Sangiovese grape (also known in this part of Tuscany as Prugnolo Gentile), and find listings for many more wines of this variety.