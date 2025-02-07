Bargain bin: $10 Argentine red

Will I ever stop looking for good wine bargains that don’t mess with my budget? Absolutely not! Here’s one now: a tasty red blend from Argentina.

What do you think? We’re talking about good, cheap wine again today. Let’s reopen our September 2024 chat about great values!

Argentina’s Mendoza region is a fertile hunting ground for quality, affordable wines, especially food-friendly reds to go with the nation’s famous beef. Indeed, it’s only been a couple of weeks since I highlighted a good $15 Mendoza Cab Franc.

Today we’re diving even deeper into the bargain bin for a tasty Mendoza red wine from Catena Zapata, a century-old Argentine producer that retails in the US for $10 or even a bit less. Alamos 2021 Mendoza Red Blend, a typical blend of the region’s red grapes that’s heavy on the region’s trademark Malbec (65%) but also adds portions of Bonarda (16%), Cabernet Sauvignon (10%), and Syrah (9%).

Historically, according to Wine-Searcher’s brief account, the Catena family played an important role in the resurrection of Malbec in Argentina, leading to the family’s status as one of the largest and most successful wine producers in the country. Alamos is one of Catena’s four labels, and it appears to be widely exported to the U.S. in moderate price ranges.

Based on value, I return to Alamos from time to time in my tasting reports. My last visit with the Malbec was in 2017, though, when I reported on Alamos 2015 Mendoza Malbec, then even more of a value at $9.99.

The specifics of the blend vary a bit from year to year, depending on harvest quality and amounts, but it’s always Malbec-forward, and its general impression of plums and berries with a touch but not a blast of oaky spice makes a good, pleasantly rustic table wine and a consistent good value.

Amid the current uproar about immigration and diversity in the U.S., I think it’s worth noting that Alamos declares itself “a proud partner of Hispanic Star, an organization dedicated to advancing Hispanics in the U.S. Their purpose is to elevate Hispanic collaboration, celebrate and recognize Hispanic contributions, and mobilize Corporate America to leverage the huge Hispanic opportunity.”

I’ll drink to that, with a glass of Alamos Mendoza Red Blend. I think you’ll enjoy it too, for quality and value.

Today’s Tasting Report

Alamos 2021 Mendoza Red Blend ($10.99)

Malbec-dominant Alamos 2021 Mendoza Red Blend is a dark ruby-purple color in the glass, offering juicy red-plum and blackberry aromas and a spicy-smoky back note that a quick six-month stay in French and American oak barrels imparts. Brisk acidity and soft tannins surround a ripe berry and plum flavor, with hints of tobacco and black pepper joining a long finish. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Alamos USA, Healdsburg, Calif. (Feb. 2025) U.S. importer: Alamos USA, Healdsburg, Calif. (Feb. 5, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: It’s made to go with red meat and could hardly miss with an Argentine parrilla treatment. We approximated that in a plant-based option with Beyond burgers finished with garlicky homemade chimichurri.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s drinking very well right now with no signs of early aging, but it’s not built for the long haul. Drink up over the next year or two.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com lists a $12 average U.S. retail with many vendors offering it for less than $10. It’s a fine value into the lower teens and an excellent buy if you can find it in the single digits.

WEB LINK:

This importer link still shows the 2019 vintage but gives a good sense of a modest wine that’s produced in some quantity and likely doesn’t vary much from year to year.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Alamos Mendoza Red Blend on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Argentina’s Mendoza region and find other Mendoza wines and vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.

This Wine-Searcher link details Catena’s Alamos winery and offers links to vendors for the wide Alamos portfolio.

