Stolpman La Cuadrilla

Stolpman 2023 La Cuadrilla Santa Barbara County red blend ($27.99)

Stolpman Vineyards employs its dedicated, passionate vineyard workers year-round. In an effort to provide further stability to their families, the crew “La Cuadrilla” receives the profits of their wine.

Dark reddish-purple with a bright garnet edge, Stolpman La Quadrilla starts with a floral blast of freshly ground black pepper on the nose, quickly joined by notes of black cherries and blackberries and a hint of tobacco leaf. All that delight comes together in a bright, ripe but balanced flavor framed by food-friendly acidity, lingering with palatable tannins in a very long finish. Alcohol is listed at a warm 14%, but it stays nicely in balance. (Feb. 13, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: A hefty, fruit-forward and structured red like this is a natural with lamb or beef and an easy match with burgers, tomato-sauced pastas, or hearty mushroom or bean-based entrees.

WHEN TO DRINK: Like good Southern Rhône red blends, this wine would likely age well for five to seven years, but why wait? It’s drinking beautifully now, 1 1/2 years after the vintage.

Wine-Searcher.com’s $25 average U.S. retail is a bit below the $26 price at the winery and my $28 local tab, thanks to a few discounters that offer it just under $20. Wine-Searcher observes that this wine represents outstanding value on its Quality Price Ratio calculations, and that a number of critics have rated this wine extremely highly. It’s an excellent value in this price range.

