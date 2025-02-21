Ronco dei Tassi 2023 “Vigna Del Lauro” Friuli-Venezia Giulia Cabernet Franc ($18.99)

Clear garnet in color, Vigna Del Lauro Cabernet Franc offers fresh, if relatively simple, scents of dried cherries, black pepper, and hints of plums and pomegranate. Good black fruit flavors carry over on the palate in pleasing fruit character, fragrant pepper, and refreshing acidity. Moderate 12.5% alcohol makes it a good choice for sipping or enjoyment with dinner. U.S. importer: Indigenous Selections LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Feb. 18, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: This relatively simple, fruity yet balanced wine would be an easy match with beef, sausages, or grilled poultry, bean dishes, polenta with rich sauces, or with hard Italian cheeses from Parmigiano to Friuli’s own Montasio.

WHEN TO DRINK: Although it’s not a candidate for long cellaring, this 2023 vintage should offer drinking pleasure through 2028.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s $19 average U.S. retail matches my local price, and I’d rate it a very good value at that point.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a fact sheet on this wine from importer Indigenous Selections.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Vigna Del Lauro Cabernet Franc on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about the wines of Friuli-Venezia Giulia and browse listings for wines and vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to read about the Cabernet Franc grape and find dozens of wines and vendors.