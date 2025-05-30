Avignonesi Cantaloro 2020 Toscana ($14.99)

Avignonesi Cantaloro Toscana is dark ruby-purple in color. Typical Tuscan cherries and dried cherries dance in a subtle but complex aroma that adds blackberries and leather. Ripe cherry-berry flavors are framed with bright acidity and soft tannins, with hints of dried herbs joining in a long finish. 14% alcohol remains in balance without harshness or heat. U.S. importer: Avignonesi USA, Manhasset, N.Y. (May 27, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: Grilled beef or lamb would be its natural Tuscan companion; pizza with tomato toppings or mushrooms also would serve it well.

WHEN TO DRINK: At five years past the vintage, this wine is ready to go, although it should hold up for a few more years in a climate-controlled cellar.

Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail

