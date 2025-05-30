David, Goliath, and tariffs

After months of uproar, the case that halted President Trump’s broad-based tariffs, at least for now, was led by a small New York importer of wine.

The decision to join the case brought by libertarian-leaning Liberty Justice Center wasn’t a quick call, importer Victor Schwartz told Rachel Abrams, host of The New York Times‘s “The Daily” podcast today.

Schwartz said he was eager to talk with Liberty Justice Center when he learned that his wife’s cousin’s law professor was leading the case. As a wine importer, he was well aware of the threat that Trump’s tariffs posed to his livelihood. He chatted with the professor, who then surprised him by asking if he’d sign on as lead client.

“And that’s when I got nervous,” Schwartz said. “I said, ‘well, what does that entail? Let me talk to my wife and kids.’ And of course, they were all kind of nervous because the administration is known for being vengeful. And we’re a heavily regulated business. We have a lot of business in front of the government, whether it’s importation, FDA rules, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera, label requirements.”

Frankly, he said, he was reluctant to stick his neck out. But then he thought again. “I thought about all those billionaires that I’m just so pissed off about doing nothing. And I’m going, we’re all sitting around, we’re all complaining, we’re all saying, hey, what can we do about this? You know, what can I do?

“Everyone’s feeling powerless. And I said, this just landed on my plate. If I don’t step up, then how can I expect anybody else to? And I just felt it was incumbent upon me to do it and let the chips fall where they may.”

That sounds to me a lot like a profile in courage. The case, now styled V.O.S. Selections, Inc. v. Donald J. Trump, went to court.

Yesterday, U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that the president had overstepped his authority in imposing his “reciprocal” tariffs globally. When a member of Liberty Justice Center called him at dinner time, he said, he didn’t know what to make of their message: “It was a summary judgment. Is that good, bad? I don’t know.”

From the plaintiffs’ standpoint, it was very good news indeed. An appeals court quickly spared the tariffs while it considered the challenge, continuing the uncertainty for many wine importers, according to Wine Spectator‘s coverage. But the Court of International Trade’s strong message utters a strong “slow down” message that’s going to be hard to ignore, even as the case likely moves toward the Supreme Court.

Schwartz’s company, VOS Selections, serves only a small geographical market in New York, New Jersey, and the Philadelphia area. I wish some of the wines in his portfolio got over this way. I’d love to buy a few as a virtual high five.

Absent that option, I’ll continue enjoying good wines of value from around the world, like the affordable Tuscan red wine that I feature today, Avignonesi Cantaloro Toscana. A blend of certified organic Merlot (55%), Sangiovese (33%), and Cabernet Sauvignon (12%), it’s a tasty and affordable example of the new breed of Tuscan wines that combine traditional Italian grapes with classic French varieties.

Today’s Tasting Report

Avignonesi Cantaloro 2020 Toscana ($14.99)

Avignonesi Cantaloro Toscana is dark ruby-purple in color. Typical Tuscan cherries and dried cherries dance in a subtle but complex aroma that adds blackberries and leather. Ripe cherry-berry flavors are framed with bright acidity and soft tannins, with hints of dried herbs joining in a long finish. 14% alcohol remains in balance without harshness or heat. U.S. importer: Avignonesi USA, Manhasset, N.Y. (May 27, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: Grilled beef or lamb would be its natural Tuscan companion; pizza with tomato toppings or mushrooms also would serve it well.

WHEN TO DRINK: At five years past the vintage, this wine is ready to go, although it should hold up for a few more years in a climate-controlled cellar.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail

WEB LINK:

Here is Avignonesi’s Cantoloro page. Click “2020” or other choices under the introduction to read specifics about the vintage.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Avignonesi Cantaloro Toscana on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Italy’s Toscana designation and find links to wines and vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.

This Wine-Searcher link opens up a page about Avignonesi and its wines.

