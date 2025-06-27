Botter “Gran Passione” Veneto Rosso

Casa Vinicola Botter 2023 “Gran Passione” Veneto Rosso ($13.99)

A blend of 60% Merlot and 40% of the local red Veneto grape Corvina, “Gran Passione” Veneto Rosso is made in the style of the Veneto’s iconic Amarone, but it builds intensity by leaving the grapes on the vines to air-dry before pressing. Then, as with the region’s Ripasso wines, they leave the pressed skins in the juice after fermentation to yield still more concentration. The result is a dark ruby wine with appealing scents of black cherries and ripe berries with grace notes of dried fruit and a hint of dried plums. Ripe cherry-berry flavors and subtle oaky spice follow, framed by firm, food-friendly acidity and soft tannins. 14% alcohol doesn’t intrude. U.S. importer: Winesellers Ltd., Niles, Ill. (June 23, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: The producer suggests pairing it with roasted red meats, game, stews, or mature hard cheeses. It worked very well, too, with a plant-based dish of deeply roasted mushrooms with cream over cavatappi pasta.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s just fine right now and likely won’t benefit from extended aging, but this relatively recent vintage should be fine if kept under good cellar conditions through at least 2028.

It’s an excellent value at my local $14 price, which matches Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail. Wine-Searcher’s U.S. vendor prices range from $10 to $23, so consumer discretion is advisable.

