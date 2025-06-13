Lubanzi 2023 Swartland South Africa Chenin Blanc ($14.99)

Ripe with the scents of peaches, honeydew melons, and lemon zest, Lubanzi Swartland Chenin Blanc shows an attractive greenish-gold brass color in the glass. Its fresh and bright aromas carry over on the palate in a medium-bodied flavor with juicy fruit and zippy acidity adding appealing hints of stony minerality in a very long finish. 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Cape Venture, Kansas City, Mo. (June 10, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: Chenin Blanc, like Riesling among whites and Pinot Noir with the reds, is a versatile food wine that goes well with a broad range of fare. It’s made for all manner of seafood and fish, would sing with roast or grilled chicken or pork. It would be lovely with spicy Asian fare, and makes a natural plant-based marriage with bean and lentil dishes, mushroom or eggplant-based entrees.

WHEN TO DRINK: This young wine is drinking beautifully now, and the short “T-cork” that’s easy to twist off doesn’t bode well for long cellaring. If you wanted to make the effort to recork it, though, balanced Chenin like this can evolve beautifully over years in a good cellar.

My $15 local price improves on Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail, but this appealing, complex Chenin Blanc is an excellent value throughout that range.

Here is Lubanzi’s info page on the 2023 Swartland Chenin Blanc. Click here to read the charming story behind this winery named after a friendly dog who met two hikers on a 100-mile journey to South Africa’s Wild Coast.

Check prices and find vendors for Lubanzi Swartland Chenin Blanc on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about South Africa’s Swartland wine region and find a selection of its wines at this Wine-Searcher link.

Go to this Wine-Searcher link for a broad overview of the Chenin Blanc grape and its styles around the world.