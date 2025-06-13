Virtue signaling, or simply virtue?

“Virtue signaling,” boasting of your good works to brag or to show an example, is controversial. Is it good or bad? Can it happen on a wine label?

Substack Chat Wine label icons declaring commitment to the environment, fair trade, worker and consumer ethics, and more:

Do you value this kind of information?

The Cambridge Dictionary defines virtue signaling as “An attempt to show other people that you are a good person, for example by expressing opinions that will be acceptable to them, especially on social media,” Karen Stollznow wrote in The Conversation on Sept. 18, 2020.

“So, virtue signaling is an expression used to call out an individual, company, or organisation — suggesting they are only backing an idea to look good in the eyes of others,” added Stollznow, a research fellow at Griffith University in Brisbane, Australia.

But like so much else in this polarized world, what you think of virtue signaling may depend on where you stand politically. In an opinion piece in the blog Crooked Timber, the semi-anonymous John Q wrote, “One of the stranger terms of political abuse to enter the lexicon in recent years is ‘virtue signaling.’ It’s used almost exclusively by the political right and covers many different kinds of statements, actions, and policies, mostly associated with the culture wars.”

We’re not going to get to a truce in this battle today, but in my opinion, virtue is a good thing: It’s “a commendable quality or trait,” according to Merriam-Webster; “conformity to a standard of right.” That sounds to me like something to celebrate, although certainly not to be obnoxiously smug about.

But in an age when climate change, international trade, workers’ rights, and sustainability have become political flash points, speaking up in support of activities that benefit the Earth, our health, and the condition of our neighbors feels like the right thing to do.

Which brings us to this week’s featured wine, the fascinating Lubanzi Swartland Chenin Blanc from South Africa.

Standing out across the back of the Lubanzi label are four icons declaring its certification in four virtuous areas: Fair for Life fair-trade certified, B-Corp certified for social and environmental impact, 1% For the Planet certified, and Climate Neutral certified.

All these certifications are good things. Most of them, sadly, could also be politically divisive. But if you’re inclined to support businesses that support those initiatives, the icons offer valuable information that might prompt you to buy, as they did for me.

The test for wine lovers, though, is what’s in the bottle. And I’m happy to report that this is an excellent Chenin Blanc, complex and well balanced; a fine example of this delicious grape, not only by South African but by world standards.

Today’s Tasting Report

Lubanzi 2023 Swartland South Africa Chenin Blanc ($14.99)

Ripe with the scents of peaches, honeydew melons, and lemon zest, Lubanzi Swartland Chenin Blanc shows an attractive greenish-gold brass color in the glass. Its fresh and bright aromas carry over on the palate in a medium-bodied flavor with juicy fruit and zippy acidity adding appealing hints of stony minerality in a very long finish. 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Cape Venture, Kansas City, Mo. (June 10, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: Chenin Blanc, like Riesling among whites and Pinot Noir with the reds, is a versatile food wine that goes well with a broad range of fare. It’s made for all manner of seafood and fish, would sing with roast or grilled chicken or pork. It would be lovely with spicy Asian fare, and makes a natural plant-based marriage with bean and lentil dishes, mushroom or eggplant-based entrees.

WHEN TO DRINK: This young wine is drinking beautifully now, and the short “T-cork” that’s easy to twist off doesn’t bode well for long cellaring. If you wanted to make the effort to recork it, though, balanced Chenin like this can evolve beautifully over years in a good cellar.

VALUE:

My $15 local price improves on Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail, but this appealing, complex Chenin Blanc is an excellent value throughout that range.

WEB LINK:

Here is Lubanzi’s info page on the 2023 Swartland Chenin Blanc. Click here to read the charming story behind this winery named after a friendly dog who met two hikers on a 100-mile journey to South Africa’s Wild Coast.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Lubanzi Swartland Chenin Blanc on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about South Africa’s Swartland wine region and find a selection of its wines at this Wine-Searcher link.

Go to this Wine-Searcher link for a broad overview of the Chenin Blanc grape and its styles around the world.

Find the wines you want

Explore Wine-Searcher

Wine-Searcher.com is the place to go online if you want to find where to buy a particular wine that interests you. What’s more, Wine-Searcher.com offers so much more. It’s well worth a visit just to discover its many features, including its popular list of the world’s Top 10 Best Value Wines.

Good wines we’ve tried under $10.99!

Want tips to find more good, inexpensive wines? Here are Wine-Searcher links to vendors and prices for a bunch more wines for $10.99 or less that I’ve told you about in recent years. In some cases, the prices may have risen over the $10.99 mark since I reviewed them, but they should still be excellent bargains. Please tell us about your favorites!

Sponsor the Wine Advisor.



Support The 30 Second Wine Advisor and help us pay the rent while reaching 25,000 dedicated readers with your sponsorship message in this space, at the top of this E-letter, and on our social media. If you’re an established business in wine, food, and similar ventures, there’s no better way to focus your message toward an audience that comes here for just those topics. See our Sponsorship Page, or email Robin Garr for more information.

Wine Forum and Social Media

You’re always welcome to drop by our WineLovers Discussion Group, the Internet’s first and most civil online community. Discussions are open for public viewing, but you must register to post. To request registration, please contact me at wine@wineloverspage.com, tell me your name, mention the Wine Advisor, and briefly say why you’d like to participate in the forum. Sorry about the minor red tape, but this is our simple, low-tech way to deter spammers and bots.

I’d also be delighted to have you visit and “like” our WineLovers Facebook Page.