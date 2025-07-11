Le Garenne Vin de France Pinot Noir

Le Garenne 2023 Vin de France Pinot Noir ($13.99)

Le Garenne Pinot Noir bears the most basic French wine classification, “Vin de France.” It’s 100% Pinot Noir, though, and both its Pinot and Loire characteristics show in a tasty, affordable everyday red wine. Ruby red and faintly hazy, its appealing aromas blend ripe cranberries with pleasant notes of tomato skin and tobacco leaf alongside brown spices attributable to French oak. Good Pinot fruit on the palate is framed by food-friendly acidity and light tannic astringency that lingers with tart cranberry fruit in a long finish. 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Asgram, Miami, Fla. (July 8, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: The winery bills this Pinot Noir as the pick for a “BBQ chill-out party,” and suggests pairing it with barbecued ribs and poultry, roasted salmon, or hearty vegetarian entrees.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s not a candidate for cellaring, but should hold up well for the next year or more, stored on its side in a cool, shady location.

VALUE:

Le Garenne Pinot Noir is widely offered from $10 through the middle teens, and it’s a fine value through that range. Don’t panic at Wine-Searcher’s listed $33 average retail, which appears to be thrown off by one vendor’s bizarrely high price.

WEB LINK:

Here’s the La Garenne fact sheet on its Vin de France Pinot Noir.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

