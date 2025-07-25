Kermit Lynch Côtes du Rhône Villages

Cave des Vignerons d’Estézargues 2023 Côtes du Rhône Villages ($20.99)

Balanced and appetizing, Kermit Lynch Selections Côtes du Rhône Villages is a typical Southern Rhône blend of 58% Grenache, 32% Syrah, 3% Carignan, 3% Cinsault, 2% Mourvèdre, and 2% Counoise from vineyards averaging 40 years old. Scents of raspberries, plums, and a hint of black olives lead into a textured flavor, dry and properly acidic, with soft tannins and subtle floral and stony mineral hints in a long finish. Certified organic, the wine was naturally fermented with indigenous yeasts and aged 8 or 10 months in concrete vats, then bottled unfiltered with minimal added sulfur. 14.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant, Berkeley, Calif. (July 19, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: Grilled steaks, juicy burgers, or roast chicken are this wine’s natural partners. Consider roasted vegetables or hearty mushroom or lentil dishes for a plant-based match; a Beyond or Impossible burger works just fine if that’s your style.

WHEN TO DRINK: There’s absolutely no rush to drink it up, but it’s not a likely candidate for cellaring. I would drink up the 2023 vintage this year and next.

This is a decent value across its range. Wine-Searcher.com shows a $19 average U.S. retail price, and I paid a dollar or two more, but many vendors offer it in the mid-teens.

