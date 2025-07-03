Meinklang Burgenland red

Meinklang 2022 Burgenland red ($16.99)

A blend of traditional Austrian grapes (60% Zweigelt, 30% Blaunfrankisch, and 10% Sankt Laurent), Meinklang 2022 Burgenland red is biodynamically produced, made and aged in stainless steel, and bottled unfiltered and unfined with low added sulfur. It’s earthy and enjoyable, starting with tart plum and blackberry aromas alongside earthy but appealing red clay and leather, with leafy notes of mint following along. Fresh and bright cherry-berry and mineral flavors light up its flavor with mouth-watering acidity and soft tannins, while moderate 12% alcohol stays in the background. U.S. importer: WineCraft, Cincinnati, Ohio, and other regional importers. (June 30, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests the broad categories of beef, poultry, or pasta. I’d limit that to tomato-sauced or plant-based pasta dishes, and add grilled chicken.

WHEN TO DRINK: Enjoy it now and move on. It won’t fade over the next couple of years, but it doesn’t seem like an ager.

It’s a great value in the lower teens into the $20s; Wine-Searcher.com lists a $19 average U.S. retail

