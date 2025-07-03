Resist … with a glass of wine

In these troubled times, it feels awkward to celebrate Independence Day this year. As a tiny act of patriotic resistance, I’m opening a wine from Europe.

Substack Chat What are you opening for the Fourth?

If you’d rather not frame your wine enjoyment in political attire, that’s okay too. This week’s featured wine, Meinklang 2022 Burgenland red, is bright and fresh, full of earthy and mineral nuances like so many of its Austrian neighbors.

It’s organic and biodynamic, so crunchy granola that its producers boast of using the manure from their Black Angus herd to fertilize the vineyards. And most important of all, it’s just plain delicious in its own right, and priced for modestly economical enjoyment in the middle teens.

It’s also a rare-grape experience, at least for most wine enthusiasts in the U.S. and Canada. As a blend of three grapes popular in Austria but less common in New World vineyards, 60% Zweigelt, 30% Blaunfrankisch, and 10% Sankt Laurent, its varietal nuances are too mixed to offer much practical experience in recognizing the individual grapes. But taken together in a wine with no oak exposure to detract from the fruit, they’re palate-wakening, earthy, and enjoyable, in a tasting experience quite different from your everyday Zinfandel, Cabernet, or Pinot Noir. How could you … resist?

And finally, while it’s got more intestinal fortitude than your lightweight, casual summer sipping wine, it’s a perfectly fine choice for a searing summer day. You could even chill it lightly with a half-hour in the fridge before cracking that screw cap.

We’re publishing a day early this week to beat the summer holiday, and opening this week’s edition to all subscribers, paid and unpaid. What are you opening for the Fourth? Tell us about it in Substack Chat!

Today’s Tasting Report

Meinklang 2022 Burgenland red ($16.99)

A blend of traditional Austrian grapes (60% Zweigelt, 30% Blaunfrankisch, and 10% Sankt Laurent), Meinklang 2022 Burgenland red is biodynamically produced, made and aged in stainless steel, and bottled unfiltered and unfined with low added sulfur. It’s earthy and enjoyable, starting with tart plum and blackberry aromas alongside earthy but appealing red clay and leather, with leafy notes of mint following along. Fresh and bright cherry-berry and mineral flavors light up its flavor with mouth-watering acidity and soft tannins, while moderate 12% alcohol stays in the background. U.S. importer: WineCraft, Cincinnati, Ohio, and other regional importers. (June 30, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests the broad categories of beef, poultry, or pasta. I’d limit that to tomato-sauced or plant-based pasta dishes, and add grilled chicken.

WHEN TO DRINK: Enjoy it now and move on. It won’t fade over the next couple of years, but it doesn’t seem like an ager.

VALUE:

It’s a great value in the lower teens into the $20s; Wine-Searcher.com lists a $19 average U.S. retail

WEB LINK:

Here’s a link to Meinklang’s informative web pages in English.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Meinklang Burgenland red on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Austria’s Burgenland wine region at this Wine-Searcher link.

Head for this Wine-Searcher link to find vendors and prices for a range of Meinklang’s wines.

Find the wines you want

Explore Wine-Searcher

Wine-Searcher.com is the place to go online if you want to find where to buy a particular wine that interests you. What’s more, Wine-Searcher.com offers so much more. It’s well worth a visit just to discover its many features, including its popular list of the world’s Top 10 Best Value Wines.

Good wines we’ve tried under $10.99!

Want tips to find more good, inexpensive wines? Here are Wine-Searcher links to vendors and prices for a bunch more wines for $10.99 or less that I’ve told you about in recent years. In some cases, the prices may have risen over the $10.99 mark since I reviewed them, but they should still be excellent bargains. Please tell us about your favorites!

Sponsor the Wine Advisor.



Support The 30 Second Wine Advisor and help us pay the rent while reaching 25,000 dedicated readers with your sponsorship message in this space, at the top of this E-letter, and on our social media. If you’re an established business in wine, food, and similar ventures, there’s no better way to focus your message toward an audience that comes here for just those topics. See our Sponsorship Page, or email Robin Garr for more information.

Wine Forum and Social Media

You’re always welcome to drop by our WineLovers Discussion Group, the Internet’s first and most civil online community. Discussions are open for public viewing, but you must register to post. To request registration, please contact me at wine@wineloverspage.com, tell me your name, mention the Wine Advisor, and briefly say why you’d like to participate in the forum. Sorry about the minor red tape, but this is our simple, low-tech way to deter spammers and bots.

I’d also be delighted to have you visit and “like” our WineLovers Facebook Page.