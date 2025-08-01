Big Zin in summer heat? Why not?

Every summer, a wine question arises: Switch to chilled whites, perky rosés, or cold beer to cool off, or enjoy big reds in spite of the temperature?

Probably guided more by tradition than the actual temperature within my air-conditioned quarters, I generally default to interesting pink wines from the Southern Rhône and Provence to raise a symbolic middle finger toward the summer sun. I’m also more likely to enjoy chilled white wines in summertime than in winter. A chilled (not icy) craft beer or a gin-and-tonic or Aperol spritz will also work like a cooling breeze during sultry weather.

But thanks to the joys of modern heating and air conditioning technology, I can drink whatever I like during any season. This week, for instance, I enjoyed a Seghesio Sonoma County Zinfandel that weighed in at 15% alcohol and went just fine on a 90º-plus summer day.

As a small concession to the summer weather outside the windows, I did pop the unopened bottle into the fridge for about a half-hour, just long enough to approximate a 55º cellar temperature. I think that made it a little more refreshing.

Now, to be fair, I don’t want to challenge every baking summer day with a big, high-octane Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, or other Incredible Hulk-style wine. For suggestions on a variety of wine styles that beat the heat, I’ll refer you back to my article that emerged during a June 2024 heat dome: It’s hot. What wine shall we open? On that day I was in the mood for a cool, crisp Perrin Réserve Côtes du Rhône Rosé, a wine I’d gladly drink again this summer.

The choice is yours, and it’s good to have options. If you want a quality Zinfandel, though, you can expect a wine with 14.5% to 16.9% alcohol or even higher.

What’s more, the number on the label may not be exact. U.S. regulations allow a leeway of plus or minus 1% for wines over 14% alcohol by volume and 1.5% for wines containing 14% alcohol or less. That’s a fair amount of wiggle room, but this is a fact: Careful wine making can ameliorate the harsh heat of higher alcohol with fruit and texture, acidity, and tannins.

Still, choosing a high-alcohol Zin or Cab for dinner comes with an invitation to turn down the thermostat for the duration. It also helps to pair it with rich, flavorful foods that marry well with the wine.

Here’s a question for a hot summer day: Will you open a high-octane red even if it’s 90º outside?

