Domaine Du Grand Cros 2024 Jules Méditerranée Rosé Sec ($14.99)

Jules Méditerranée Rosé Sec, is a clear, light gold wine with just a touch of pink. A complex mix of appetizing scents rise from the glass. A breath of white flowers, a whiff of mango and peach, a distinct zing of grapefruit and more elusive aromas swirl and take turns calling for your attention. Flavors bear out the nose’s promise, floral and peachy, with plenty of gentle acidity for balance. 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: WineCRAFT, Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aug. 2, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: This versatile rosé works well in many settings: Sipped cool on a hot summer day or served with salads, seafood, fried chicken, barbecue, plant-based Asian cuisine or spicy fare. It was a delight with stuffed green peppers with a dash or two of a mild, gentle chile pepper sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: Crisp, dry Southern French rosé is never better than when it’s young and fresh. Drink up, and look for the 2025 vintage next year.

VALUE:

This is a lovely and characteristic Provence rososé, well worth its mid-teens price.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a link (in English) to producer Domaine du Grand Cros’ info page on the Jules Rosé. For background on the producer, use this link to view the Domaine du Grand Cros website in English.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

As noted, this wine is only available through WineCRAFT, a regional importer in a limited U.S. market. Wine-Searcher.com isn’t currently listing U.S. vendors, but you can follow this link for updates.

Meanwhile, these Wine-Searcher links offer plenty of alternatives:

• Crisp and dry rosé wines in the Provence style from around the world.

• Provence and its wines.

• Wines and vendors from France’s which incorporates Provence, Corsica, and a bit of the Southern Rhône: