Ramos Pinto 2014 “Duas Quintas” Douro

This wine’s name, Duas Quintas (“Two Vineyards”), refers to the sources of its grapes, the Quinta de Ervamoira vineyard on the Douro Valley’s hot, dry lower slopes, and the cooler, breezy Quinta dos Bons Ares vineyard high up the mountainside. A blend of the Port varieties Tinta Barroca (40%), Touriga Franca (30%), Touriga Nacional (20%), and Tinta Roriz (10%), this is a clear but dark reddish-purple wine, showing ruby glints against the light. Its pleasant aroma of fresh but not overbearing fruit is focused on blackberries and black plums with a faint background whiff of spice. Clean, fresh and rather full-bodied black-fruit flavors carry over on the palate, shaped by brisk acidity, with tannic astringency present but palatable. The label claims 13.5% alcohol, standard strength for a red table wine. U.S. importer: Maisons Marques & Domaines, Oakland, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests pairings with meat, pasta or Asian fusion cuisine. We were pleased with its affinity for a pasta cousin, bulgur wheat pilaf with tomatoes, basil and garlic.

WHEN TO DRINK: The winery calls it ready to drink but suggests that it will continue to improve in the bottle. I wouldn’t worry about cellaring it for five or even 10 years, assuming good cellar conditions. On the wine rack at room temperature, drink it up over the next year or two.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s $15 average retail is consistent with my local price, a fine value. If you’re lured by a bargain, though, you can find some vendors offering it for less than $10 on Wine-Searcher.

WEB LINK

The back-label QR code points to this detailed fact sheetfrom Ramos Pinto.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Ramos Pinto “Duas Quintas” Douro on Wine-Searcher.com.

Click this link to find lots more Douro reds and vendors under $10 on Wine-Searcher.com.