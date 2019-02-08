Chateau Blaignan Cru Bourgeois

Chateau Blaignan 2015 Médoc Cru Bourgeois ($20.99)

This classic Bordeaux blend of 49 percent Cabernet Sauvignon and 51 percent Merlot is a dark reddish-purple color in the glass, shading to a garnet edge. Good, typical Bordeaux aromas, blackcurrant and a hint of cedar, leading into a firm, acidic black-fruit flavor with good acidity, distinct but palatable tannins and typical alcohol level at 13 percent. U.S. importer: Aquitaine Wine USA LLC, Berkeley, Calif. (Feb. 7, 2019)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests pairing it with pasta, barbecue, or any chicken, pork, or beef dishes … a juicy steak or a rack of lamb. That’s easy, and the red meat matches in particular are a natural with red Bordeaux. We wanted the challenge of a working meatless match, though, and found it with the umami-rich flavors built into a bowl of not-too-spicy Mexican-style borracho beans.

WHEN TO DRINK: Cru Bourgeois does not rank by any means as a wine for long-term cellaring or auction value, but this wine’s good balance of fruit, acidity and tannins suggests that a few years under good cellar conditions (55F/13C) might see it evolve into something more complex.

VALUE:

My local price is within reasonable reach of Wine-Searcher.com’s $19 average retail; it’s a fine introduction into quality affordable Bordeaux in this range.

WEB LINK

I couldn’t find a fact sheet for this vintage on the importer’s website. Here’s a detailed fact sheet on the 2014.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

