Cozzo Mario 2015 “Surì Mesdì” Langhe Nebbiolo ($19.99)

This 100 percent Nebbiolo from the Langhe is a medium garnet color shading to a clear edge. Its attractive scent of plums adds an earthy hint of red clay and a faint back note of wildflowers. Good, mouth-filling red fruit is framed by fresh acidity and soft tannins. Tart plums, earth, and bright acidity last in a very long finish. 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Martin & Co. Wines Inc., Crescent Springs, Ky.; Tradizione Imports, NYC., and other regional importers. (March 2, 2019)

the winery suggests braised meats, game, and cheeses, and those should all make fine companions . The Impossible Burger 2.0 filled in remarkably well in place of beef.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s ready to enjoy, especially with appropriate food, but it should last, and possibly improve, for three to five more years.

This classy red is fairly priced in the lower to middle $20 range.

Here’s a short info sheet on this wine from Tradizione Imports.

Wine-Searcher.com lists a limited roster of vendors for Cozzo Mario “Surì Mesdì” Langhe Nebbiolo on Wine-Searcher.com.

Tradizione Imports also lists several New York City shops on this information page.