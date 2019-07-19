Two good wines for summer’s heat

La Vieille Ferme 2018 Vin de France Rosé ($8.99)

This pretty, pale-pink rose color wine is made from a typical Southern France blend of Cinsault, Grenache, and Syrah. Fresh, subtle strawberry aromas add a hint of green herbs. Tart and bright on the palate, light fruit sugars are well balanced by crisp acidity, with juicy watermelon in the long finish. The label claims 13 percent alcohol, and there’s no impression of alcoholic heat. U.S. importer: Vineyard Brands, Birmingham, Alabama. (July 18, 2019)

FOOD MATCH: Versatile with food. The winery suggests serving it lightly chilled with hors-d’oeuvres, cold buffets, tomato salads, grilled meat, and other summer lunches.

WHEN TO DRINK: The sturdy screw cap will keep it fresh for a while, but still, it’s best enjoyed while it’s young and fresh. Then look for next year’s vintage.

My local price is in line with Wine-Searcher.com’s $9 average retail. It’s a fine bargain, one of the rare good buys left in the range under $10.

Scarpetta non-vintage Prosecco Brut ($14.99)

The indigenous Glera grape of Prosecco is blended with Chardonnay to make this zippy Northeastern Italian sparkler. A frothy mousse mounts up over the pale, straw-color wine but falls back fast, leaving persistent streams of bubbles in the glass. Light melon scents lead into a crisp, dry green-apple flavor, while carbonation provides a creamy mouthfeel followed by a long, tart, cleansing finish. Light 11.5 percent alcohol makes for easy sipping. U.S. importer: USA Wine West LLC, Sausalito, California. (July , 2019)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests using it as an aperitif. “Prosecco when done in a light, dry, vibrant style makes it the quintessential aperitivo. This wine pairs with anything from a bag of chips to light appetizers. Also to be enjoyed on its own.”

WHEN TO DRINK: Prosecco is best drunk up in the current vintage, while its flavor remains youthful and fresh.

I paid $15 for a bottle. Wine-Searcher.com’s average retail is $16. It’s a good buy in the middle to lower teens.

