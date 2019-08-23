Reverdy ‘Les Coûtes’ Sancerre

Pascal & Nicolas Reverdy 2017 “Cuvée ‘Les Coûtes'” Sancerre ($28.99)

This straw-color wine is unfiltered but appears perfectly clear in the glass; watch for light, harmless sediment to appear with age. Its appealing aroma begins with a breath of musky melon and crisp, tart apples, soon joined by limey citrus. Juicy lime on the palate signals a brisk, acidic flavor, with distinct notes of stony minerality in the background. It’s a nicely balanced, mouth-watering and intriguingly minerally white with 13.5$ alcohol, demonstrating how Sauvignon Blanc arguably shows at its best in the Loire. U.S. importer: Weygandt-Metzer, Unionville, Pa.; a Peter Weygandt Selection. (Aug. 22, 2019)

FOOD MATCH: Fresh, good quality oysters on the half-shell are the classic match, but simple seafood dishes in general as well as light summer salads will serve well. We enjoyed it with bite-size crab cakes and a salad dressed with chevre.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s enjoyable now, but this is one of those uncommon white wines that’s likely to gain complexity and additional flavor interest given a little time. Don’t try to keep it for decades, but four or five years in good cellar conditions can’t hurt.

VALUE:

This fine Sancerre from a well located old-vines property commands a respectable price, but I think it’s worth it at Wine-Searcher.com’s $26 average retail and even my slightly higher local retail.

WEB LINK

Here’s a detailed fact sheet on this wine from Chapel Hill Wine Co. in North Carolina.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Locate vendors and check prices for Reverdy “Cuvée ‘Les Coûtes'” Sancerre on Wine-Searcher.com.

For an excellent overview of Sancerre and its wines, including links to dozens more Sancerres and vendors, browse this Wine-Searcher link.