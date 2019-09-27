B.R. Cohn Russian River Valley Chardonnay

B.R. Cohn 2015 Russian River Valley Sonoma County Chardonnay ($21.99)

This clear, straw-color wine’s fresh-fruit aromas start with nectarines and pears, a whiff of tangerine, and a subtle back note of oak that plays as a spice without dominating. Bright and freshly acidic on the palate, medium-bodied green-apple flavors joining the chorus with a touch of citrus. It’s dry and appropriately acidic, with a snappy, food-friendly finish. The label claims 14.5% alcohol, but I don’t get a hint of alcoholic heat. Very pleasant, appealing and balanced. (Sept. 26, 2019)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests enjoying it as an aperitif or serving it with salads, seafood, and other light fare. I enjoyed it for sipping alone with paper-thin slices of Parmigiano Reggiano alongside.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s drinking very well now, and with the taint-free Diam cork, it should hold up nicely for a few more years.

VALUE:

I paid a few bucks above Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average retail, but it’s an above-average California Chardonnay at this price point; I’d buy it again.

WEB LINK

Here’s a winery fact sheet on the 2016 silver label Chardonnay.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Find vendors and compare prices for B.R. Cohn Russian River Valley Sonoma County Chardonnay on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to locate vendors and prices for B.R. Cohn’s similar Silver Label North Coast Chardonnay.

Read more about Russian River Valley wines of all varieties and browse an extensive list of wines and vendors: Browse this Wine-Searcher link.