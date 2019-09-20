Louis Jadot Mâcon-Villages Chardonnay

Louis Jadot 2018 Mâcon-Villages Chardonnay ($17.99)

This fresh young Chardonnay is a clear bright straw color in the glass; its Diam technical cork comes out with a slight hiss that foretells a faint touch of carbonation as a slight prickle on the palate. Fresh, ripe apples dominate the aroma, with a subtle back note of wildflowers. Tart apples frame the flavor in a tart, briskly acidic medium-bodied wine that offers a good expression of oak-free Chardonnay. Bright, almost sour lemony acidity lingers with tart cooking apples in the finish, and a hint of stony minerality adds complexity as the wine warms in the glass. U.S. importer: Kobrand Corp., NYC. (Sept. 19, 2019)

FOOD MATCH: The back label suggests shellfish, crab cakes, or goat cheese, and those all make sense. We tried it with a caprese salad of tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil.

WHEN TO DRINK: There’s no rush on the one hand, but I don’t see any real benefit from cellaring. Drink up over the next three years or so.

VALUE:

My $18 local price was a bit spendy in contrast with Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average retail; it’s widely available around the U.S. in the $11-$12 range. Still, it’s good enough that I’m not upset about the toll.

