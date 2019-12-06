Hugh Johnson Pocket Wine Book 2020

The Hugh Johnson Pocket Wine Book for 2020 is available now, and naturally I was among the first in line to grab the updated edition. Every year, this affable British wine scribe crams in even more information, updating reports on vintages and offering sound advice on buying value and aging potential, food matches and much more.

Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book for 2020 still fits in a pocket, although perhaps not a very small pocket; and you may need bifocals or a magnifying glass to peruse its tiny type. As always, it is an indispensable companion at the wine shop, in a restaurant, or on your own wine rack, containing Johnson’s good advice on many thousands of wines from around the world, including his simple four-star wine-rating system and his opinions on which vintages are good and which are ready to drink.

Buy Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book for 2020 now on Amazon.com for $11.99 in hardcover, or put the pocket book on your pocket device with the Kindle edition for just $6.99.