Barnard Griffin Columbia Valley Syrah

Barnard Griffin 2016 Columbia Valley Syrah ($21.99)

Barnard Griffin’s 100% Syrah from Washington State’s Columbia Valley shows very dark purple in the glass, all the way to a thin, bright garnet edge. Scents of plums and red berries lift from the glass in an aroma of fresh, forward fruit. Red fruit flavors follow the nose, framed by bright acidity and firm, astringent tannins, with 13.8% alcohol claimed. It’s a pleasant table red, not overly complex. (Feb. 19, 2020)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests pairing it with tender cuts of beef, particularly with a Syrah-based wine reduction sauce. In general it should go well with red meats or firm cheeses.

WHEN TO DRINK: Forward fruit, acidity, and firm tannins suggest decent potential for aging over the next five years, perhaps more under temperature-controlled cellar conditions.

My local $22 price is a fair-size step up from Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail.

Read a short fact sheet on the 2017 vintage on the winery website. Still, it’s a good wine in the range of upper teens to lower $20s.

