Perrin “La Gille” Gigondas

Gigondas, one of the most highly regarded regions of the Southern Rhône, is a neighbor of Chateauneuf-du-Pape, and its red wines based on a Grenache-heavy blend with Syrah invite comparison to its fancier neighbor. This offering is from the respected Famille Perrin, whose flagship wine is Chateau de Beaucastel.

Famille Perrin 2015 “La Gille” Gigondas ($39)

This delicious Gigondas is a clear garnet color, dark all the way to the edge. Full of ripe yet elegant raspberry and herbal aromas that evoke the scents of Provence, it is drinking very nicely right now. Firm acidity and soft tannins form a sturdy framework for luscious red-berry and fresh herbal flavors. It carries its 14.5 percent alcohol well, with no sign of heat or harshness in its long finish; nor does its discreet use of oak intrude on its flavor. An excellent wine, well suited when scary times prompt a wish for comfort. U.S. importer: Vineyard Brands, Birmingham, Ala. (March 26, 2020)

FOOD MATCH: The producer suggests lamb, and I would advise roasting or grilling a lamb leg for the ideal carnivorous match. For a meatless pairing, try a traditional pasta Alfredo made with Parmigiano-Reggiano.

WHEN TO DRINK: Like its cousin Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Gigondas can age well for 15 years, provided you keep it stored on its side under good cellar conditions, at a constant cool temperature; 55F (13C) is optimal. It typically goes through a “shy” period, though, so this 2015 may show even better frin 2024 forward if you have the facilities for cellaring. Don’t worry, though, this bottle is fine now, as I would expect of the available 2016 and 2017 vintages.

VALUE:

This bottle was a gift of unknown price, but Wine-Searcher.com lists a $33 average U.S. retail for all vintages through 2017, and a $39 price tag on the 2015. It’s above my everyday price range, but well worth a price in the $30s for a special occasion.

WEB LINK

Famille Perrin, the producer, offers this quick fact sheet on the 2015 “La Gille” Gigondas at this link.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Famille Perrin 2015 “La Gille” Gigondas on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Famille Perrin and browse a price and vendor list of all its wines at this link.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to find listings for dozens of other wines from Gigondas.