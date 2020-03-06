Teece Family Vineyards 2017 “Sisters Ridge” North Canterbury Pinot Noir ($19.99)

Clear dark garnet, with a clear edge. Ripe cherry-berry aromas, a mix of red cherries and blackberries with a faint back note of fresh herbs. Tart cherries carry over on the palate with good acid balance, with a lighter touch of tannic astringency following along. The cherry flavors are clean and fresh, lingering in a long, subtle finish. A relatively light 12.5% alcohol, according to the label. U.S. importer: Mistarr Wine Importers, Benicia, Calif. (March 5, 2020)

FOOD MATCH: Red meat, mushrooms, and cheese all go well with Pinot Noir. This one was fine with mild white cheese and with a slice of meatloaf and gravy.

WHEN TO DRINK: The metal screwcap should ensure freshness over the short to medium term. Drink up over the next three to five years.

This is a good cool-climate Pinot Noir showing varietal character. It’s a fair buy in the $20 range.

Here’s a link to Mount Beautiful, parent winery to Sisters Ridge.

Wine-Searcher.com has no listing for this wine, perhaps new in the market. Sisters Ridge parent company Mount Beautiful suggests contacting the winery or calling (707) 745-3649 to order directly.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to find listings for dozens of other wines from New Zealand’s Canterbury region.

