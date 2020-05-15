Domaine des Foudres 2018 Moulin à Vent ($19.99)

This 100 percent Gamay from the Beaujolais Cru Moulin à Vent is a dark reddish-purple color, shading to a narrow garnet edge. Its aroma is pleasant but seems a bit closed at first; swirling in the glass brings up good black-plum, mixed berry, and appealing earthy mineral notes of damp clay. Tart plums and berries fill the mouth, shaped by zippy fresh-fruit acidity and light, gently astringent tannins. It’s on the rustic side, but certainly approachable at 13.5% alcohol; a good wine that many may find better suited for enjoying with food than sipping alone. U.S. importer: Boutinot USA Inc., Sanford, Fla. (May 9, 2020)

FOOD MATCH: The back label suggests “seared sausages, steak, or some tasty pasta.” Steak would definitely work; we roasted a couple of Beyond Meat sausages with asparagus, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and garlic and fashioned it into a risotto, which made an absolutely delightful match.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s fine for drinking now, but with its structure and taint-free Diam cork should ensure enjoyment, and some possible evolution, over at least the next three to five years under good cellar conditions.

VALUE:

It’s a good top-end Beaujolais, and my local $20 price seems fair. Wine-Searcher.com’s $25 average U.S. retail is high, but may be based on limited sources.

WEB LINK

Here’s an importer fact sheet for Domaine des Foudres Moulin à Vent.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Domaine des Foudres Moulin à Vent on Wine-Searcher.com; unfortunately, Wine-Searcher is showing only a few vendors for this wine.

Check this Wine-Searcher link to find information and listings for a wide variety of Moulin à Vent.

TALK ABOUT GAMAY:

