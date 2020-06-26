Domaine Gueguen Bourgogne Rosé

Domaine Célene & Frédéric Gueguen 2019 Bourgogne Rosé ($16.99)

This pale, bright copper color rosé is 100% certified sustainably grown Pinot Noir. Its intriguing aromas blend watermelon and red berries with subtle wildflowers and a hint of almonds. On the palate it’s dry and crisp, with little or no sweetness, and gentle but perceptible acidity to give it structure. Red-berry fruit follows the nose, with intriguing rainwater-over-stones minerality giving way to brisk, mouth-watering acidity and 12.5% alcohol in a long, cleansing finish. An excellent rosé, fine at the table or for summer sipping. U.S. importer: Cutting Edge Selections Inc., Cincinnati. (June 25, 2020)

FOOD MATCH: The winery makes specific suggestions: Grilled sea bass with fennel, langoustines with paprika, spicy dishes, and barbecue. We enjoyed it with spaghetti with butter and fresh sage and an avocado and goat-cheese salad.

WHEN TO DRINK: The winery suggests drinking this crisp rosé “in its youth and freshness,” and I agree. If you can, drink it within a year or two of the vintage and then move on. Don’t toss an older bottle, though. It will still be good, especially with its sturdy metal cap to protect it.

VALUE:

My local price is in the range of Wine-Searcher.com’s $16 average U.S. retail. It’s a fine value in a crisp, interesting pink wine at this price point.

Here’s a detailed fact sheet in English from prodducers Célene & Frédéric Gueguen.

