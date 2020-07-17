Pratsch Niederösterreich Rosé

Stefan Pratsch 2018 Niederösterreich Rosé ($13.99)

Made with organic Zweigelt grapes, this pretty, pale salmon-pink Austrian rosé’ foams when it pours and settles back to a rim of tiny bubbles in the glass. Delicious aromas offer a mix of summer fruits – strawberries up front, backed by raspberry and melon – that carry over on the palate with an added note of pleasantly bitter peach pit. Carbonation shows as a light prickle, with light acidity serving to balance a subtle hint of sweetness. Gentle 11.5 percent acidity makes it a good option for summer sipping. Red berries linger in a moderately long finish. The wine is certified organic and vegan. U.S. importer: Winesellers Ltd., Niles, Ill.., Cincinnati. (June 25, 2020)

FOOD MATCH: Great for sipping on its own or served with cheese. The importer suggests it as an aperitif or with seafood. It’s also a natural with hot and spicy fare, and went surprisingly well with a fiery rice and veggie dish from a local Nigerian restaurant.

WHEN TO DRINK: The sturdy screw cap will protect it for a while, but with all lighter-style rosés, I’d drink it sooner rather than later, certainly over the next year or so.

Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail matches my local price. It’s a fine value at this point.

