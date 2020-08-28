Nino Franco “Rustico” Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore ($24.99)

This crisp, fresh sparkling Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore from Nino Franco is a bright straw-gold in color. It pours with a frothy mousse that rises high in the glass but soon falls back to a lighter but persistent bubble stream. Its delicious aromas show ripe, juicy apples at first, joined by whiffs of pear and grapefruit. It comes across dry on the palate, with a rich and prickly mouthfeel from carbonation in the wine. It’s not overly acidic and claims a light 11% alcohol, but offers plenty of balance for enjoyment with food. Subtle white fruit and a hint of peach-pit bitterness remain in a very long finish. U.S. importer: Terlato Wines International, Lake Bluff, Ill. (Aug. 27, 2020)

FOOD MATCH: In addition to the obvious – sipping it alone or with salty snacks as a refreshing quaff – the winery suggests enjoying it with “finger food, tapas, light hors d’oeuvres, and delicate dishes.” We followed along similar lines and enjoyed it with BLT sandwiches on rye bread and reheated leftover onion rings from a local eatery.

WHEN TO DRINK: Prosecco isn’t made for aging and benefits from serving when it’s young and fresh. That said, this bottle had “2017” printed on the cork – likely time of bottling rather than vintage – but it remained in great shape, so there’s no need to rush.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com shows a $20 average U.S. retail, with some offers as low as $15, which puts my $25 local price into unfortunate perspective. That said, though, it’s a very fine Prosecco and worth a reasonable toll if you’re looking for quality Prosecco.

WEB LINK

Here’s a quick fact sheet on Nino Franco Rustico from importer Terlato Wines.

You’ll find similar information in English on the Nino Franco winery website.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Nino Franco “Rustico” on Wine-Searcher.com.Follow this Wine-Searcher link for a wide selection of Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore with vendors and prices.