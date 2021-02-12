Domaine Pinson Frères 2019 Chablis ($24.99)

A distinct, pleasant scent of fresh green apples rises from the glass of this clear, light-gold wine, backed by subtler hints of citrus and spice. Fresh apples and citrus and chalky, stony minerality carry over on the palate of a medium-bodied wine that gains complex, interesting flavor as it warms in the glass: Serve it chilled but not ice-cold. Sustainably grown on vines more than 40 years old in Chablis’ sought-after Kimmeridgian soils, it’s fermented in stainless steel with indigenous yeast and aged in stainless-steel tanks, focusing flavor on the fruit and fermentation character. Moderate 13% alcohol stays in balance, as you’d expect with Chablis. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (Feb. 6, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: Fresh oysters on the half-shell are the classic match, and it’s easy to understand why, as a good Chablis brings similar flavor characteristics to the table as a squirt of lemon, but with a lot more complexity and flavor. That said, we were thoroughly happy with a dish of Roman-style bucatini cacio e pepe, with its bold flavors of black pepper and earthy pecorino romano cheese.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s a delight right now, but it could gain more complexity and subtle flavors with as many as five years aging under good cellar conditions.

Wine-Searcher.com’s $26 average U.S. retail is in the same range as my $25 local price; many merchants offer it for a dollar or two less. It’s a very good value for Chablis at this price.

Here’s a link to importer Skurnik’s fact sheet on Pinson Frères Chablis; to read more about the producer, Pinson, and its 470-year heritage in Chablis, read this Skurnik link.

