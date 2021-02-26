Pierre Sparr 2016 Grande Réserve Alsace Pinot Blanc ($16.99)

Sparr Alsace Pinot Blanc shows a clear, pale gold color in the glass. Its delicious aromas offer up a tingling mix of lemon and lime and lemon zest, with a faint jolt of that odd but intriguing mineral scent that’s often called “petrol” in Riesling. Bright citric zest segues over to the palate in a medium-bodied un-oaked flavor with crisp acidity on the tongue that masks a touch of fresh-fruit sweetness. Stony minerality rises up to play in harmony with lemon zest in a long finish. An intriguing, complex white wine that’s good with food and a real value at its mid-teens price. Modersate 12.5% alcohol doesn’t get in the way of the flavor. U.S. importer: Wilson Daniels LLC, St. Helena, Calif. (Feb. 20, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: The back label shows five tiny icons that cutely (but accurately) suggest food pairings: Fish, something on a fork, lobster, chicken, and something on a plate. Okay, that’s not too helpful. Fish, seafood, and chicken for sure, and for a plant-based option, it was fantastic with my roasted fennel and roasted onion risotto.

WHEN TO DRINK: Pinot Blanc isn’t generally considered a wine for aging, but this one is a delight right now, five years after the vintage, with two more recent vintages already in the market. Its good body, structure, and acid balance suggest that it shouldn’t go around the bend if you keep it under good cellar conditions for three to five more years.

As stated, it’s a good value in the middle teens, at Wine-Searcher.com’s $15 average U.S. retail or up to my local $17 price and even a few dollars beyond.

Here’s a fact sheet from importer Wilson Daniels.

Find more information on this producer’s page in English; it also offers the wine for sale within France at 8,25€, with additional charges for taxes and shipping to other countries.

