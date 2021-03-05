King Estate Inscription Pinot Noir

King Estate 2018 “Inscription” Willamette Valley Pinot Noir ($16.99)

Inscription, a new Pinot bottling from Oregon’s King Estate, offers an attractive mix of black and red fruit – tart black cherries and fresh strawberries and strawberry liqueur – that waft from the glass along with a whiff of woodsmoke. The aromas carry over intact on the palate, framed by brisk, mouth-watering acidity and soft tannins. A touch of spicy French oak accents without overcoming the good varietal Oregon Pinot character. Its good Pinot flavors and fruit-acid balance with moderate 13.5% alcohol make it an excellent table wine. (March 4, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: Pinot Noir’s classic companion is beef, but wild salmon earns its place at the table, and so do savory mushroom dishes like our choice, a rich roast-mushroom risotto.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s drinking beautifully now and doesn’t appear to be a wine meant for long cellaring, but its good balance and sturdy protective screwcap should ensure it drinking well over several years.

VALUE:

I managed to squeak in just under Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail, but to be honest, I’d pay up to $20 and even a little beyond for this approachable Pinot Noir.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a detailed fact sheet for the 2019 vintage on the King Estate web page.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for King Estate “Inscription” Willamette Valley Pinot Noir on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to learn more about Oregon’s Willamette Valley and find shop listings for many more wines of the region.

Read about Pinot Noir at this Wine-Searcher link, and learn more about Burgundy at this link, with dozens of vendor and price listings for each.