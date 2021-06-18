Erich Sattler 2017 Burgenland St. Laurent ($19.99)

Tasted at cool cellar temperature, Erich Sattler Burgenland St. Laurent is a subtle but delicious delight. Dark reddish-purple in the glass with a thin garnet edge, it offers appealing aromas of mixed black cherries, cranberries, a whiff of pomegranate, and an intriguing hint of woodsmoke. Bright, palate-cleansing, and fully dry flavors follow the nose: tart berry fruit is shaped by mouth-watering acidity and a back note of tannic astringency. At a moderate 13% alcohol, it’s a good choice with foods that bridge the traditional red vs. white gap. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines & Spirits, NYC; a Terry Theise Estate Selection. (May 22, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: In its home region, beef sauerbraten and grilled pork are traditional pairings. Try it with beef barbecue or roasted chicken or pork. It worked for us with an offbeat Sicilian pasta, spaghetti alla carrettiera, which came up to meet the wine with its mix of intense garlic, earthy Pecorino Romano cheese, and fiery crushed red-pepper flakes.

WHEN TO DRINK: With two more recent vintages on the market, this 2017 bottle is drinking well now, retaining good fruit-acid balance and present but approachable tannins. Assuming good cellar conditions, I wouldn’t hesitate to keep it for another three to five years.

VALUE:

It’s a good and interesting red wine from a relatively unknown grape. It’s worth the toll at Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail and up to my local $20 price.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a fact sheet on a more recent vintage from importer Skurnik Wines.

The winery’s English-language web page lists brief details on its four varietal wines including Saint-Laurent.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Erich Sattler Burgenland St. Laurent on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link for information about Burgenland and vendor information for wines of the region.

Click this link to read Wine-Searcher’s info page on the Saint-Laurent (Sankt Laurent) grape; page down to find vendor info for dozens of Saint-Laurent wines.