Tenuta Maccan 2018 Friuli Cabernet Franc ($17.99)

Maccan Friuli Cabernet Franc shows a pretty, dark-purple color in the glass, shading to an intense garnet at the edge. Distinct cherry fruit shows in the aroma, a blend of fresh tart cherries, dried cherries and Kirsch cherry liqueur. Delicious, fruity but dry cherry flavors carry over on the palate, sharply focused with mouth-watering alcohol and fuzzy astringent tannins, with delicious tart-cherry fruit and a back note of stony minerality in a long finish. It’s made from organic and certified sustainably farmed grapes. The label lists 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: WineCraft, Cincinnati. (July 27, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: A Cincinnati retailer linked below suggests pairing this wine with game or cured meats like prosciutto – maybe best of all, Prosciutto di San Daniele from the Friuli region that’s also home to this wine. We enjoyed it very much with a simpler Italian dish, a hearty spaghetti with meatballs made from Beyond Meat plant-based beefy crumbles.

WHEN TO DRINK: This 2018 vintage is drinking nicely now, but the combination of intense fruit with good acidic balance and marked tannins suggests that it should keep, and may improve under good cellar conditions over at least the next three to five years.

My local price is in line with Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail. It’s a very good value at that price.

This short fact sheet is available from Cincinnati wine shop Hart & Cru.

