Famille Perrin 2019 “La Vielle Ferme” Rouge ($7.99)

La Vieille Ferme Rouge is a characteristic regional blend of Carignan, Cinsault, Grenache, and Syrah. The wine is a dark reddish-purple color, almost black at the center. Its cherry-berry aroma is ripe and fresh, focused on raspberry and strawberry with a back note of bing cherries. Its juicy mixed-berry flavor with distinct tannins. Berries and sour cherries continue in a long finish with good fruit and acid balance and firm tannins longering. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Vineyard Brands, Birmingham, Ala. (June 18, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests enjoying it “with a spontaneous meal and for enjoyment,” a delightfully pleasant if non-specific bit of advice.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s delicious and well balanced. Although not designed for aging, it should drink well for a few years before you move on to a newer vintage.

VALUE:

This is a spectacular value for everyday drinking, year in and year out. Wine-Searcher.com lists an $8 average U.S. retail; you can actually buy a 3-liter magnum for around $20. This is one of the best low-end wine values around.

WEB LINK:

Importer Vineyard Brands has an impressive web display with much detailed information about La Vieille Ferme. Click to view it here.

Famille Perrin offers this detailed fact sheet on La Vielle Ferme 2019 Rouge.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for La Vielle Ferme Rouge on Wine-Searcher.com.

Check this link for more information about Famille Perrin, producers of wines from many Southern Rhône regions, including their sought-after Château de Beaucastel Châteauneuf-du-Pâpe.

Read more about Ventoux and discover vendors for dozens of wines of the region on this Wine-Searcher link.