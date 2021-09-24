Bonpas 2019 Grande Réserve des Challières Ventoux ($12.99)

Bonpas 2019 Grande Réserve des Challières Ventoux offers the characteristic aromas and flavors of the Southern Rhône and Provence in its mix of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre grapes plus a splash of Carignan. Ripe raspberries show up first in the aroma, but juicy black plums are there too, with notes of freshly ground black pepper showing as the wine opens up in the glass. Flavors mirror the nose, red and black fruit with mouth-watering acidity and soft tannins; a touch of stony minerality appears with balanced fruit and acid in a long finish. U.S. importer: Boisset America, St. Helena, Calif. (Nov. 26, 2020) (Sept. 11, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: Well-balanced fruit, acidity, and tannins make for a food-friendly wine, and this one passes that test. Roast beef or steaks, lamb, or even roast chicken should serve it well; the winery suggest pairing it with barbecued pork ribs. It was delicious for us with a simple bowl of pasta in a fresh, garlicky tomato sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: This wine is delicious right now, so there’s no need to wait; but balance and sufficient tannins suggest that it should hold under good cellar conditions for three to five years.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com lists a $14 average U.S. retail for the similar Cotes du Rhone Reserve de Bonpas.

WEB LINK:

Here’s the winery’s fact sheet in English.

For more information, check this fact sheet from Importer Boisset America.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Oddly, Wine.Searcher.com shows only Canadian vendors for Bonpas Grande Réserve des Challières Ventoux.

If the Ventoux Grande Reserve de Challieres is hard to find, check Wine’Searcher for the similar Cotes du Rhone Reserve de Bonpas.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to find listings for dozens of other wines from Ventoux.