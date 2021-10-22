Famille Perrin 2019 “Nature” Côtes du Rhône ($12.99)

Perrin “Nature” Côtes du Rhône is made with certified organic grapes, as the name “Nature” implies. It’s a field blend of Grenache and Syrah in undisclosed proportions. It’s very dark reddish-purple with a garnet edge. Grenache shows itself in a delicious raspberry aroma with subtle black and white pepper shyly hiding in the background. Juicy and ripe on the palate, its flavor blends red berries and dark cherries in a good but not overbearing acidic structure with light tannins; peppery-spicy notes become more present in a long finish. It’s partly finished in oak barrels and part in steel vats; the label reports 14.5% alcohol, but it’s well integrated and doesn’t get in the way. U.S. importer: Vineyard Brands, Birmingham, Ala. (Oct. 21, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: The winery website recommends lamb, and this makes sense. This sturdy, well-balanced but fruity red should go well with any red meat. It was delicious, too, with the rich cheese and abundant pepper in our meal of cacio è pepe reimagined as a risotto.

WHEN TO DRINK: Although simple Côtes du Rhônes aren’t billed as long agers, this one’s balance and quality persuades me that it wouldn’t suffer, and might gain, from six to eight years in a good cellar.

VALUE:

It’s a remarkable value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail, and I’m delighted to pick it up for a dollar less..

WEB LINK:

The back label QR code takes you directly to this informative page on Famille Parrin’s English-language website.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Perrin “Nature” Côtes du Rhône on Wine-Searcher.com.

Learn more about the Côtes du Rhône and browse dozens of vendor offerings for the region at this Wine-Searcher link.