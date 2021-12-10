Château Thivin Cóte de Brouilly

Château Thivin 2020 Côte de Brouilly ($29.99)

Fresh from last year’s vintage, Château Thivin 2020 Côte de Brouilly is a beautiful example of the best of Beaujolais, organically grown on Côte de Brouilly’s typical blue volcanic granite soil that lends its deep minerally characteristic to this bright garnet wine’s fresh strawberry, cranberry, anise, and violet. Those complex aromas carry over elegantly to the palate with cleansing acidity and soft but persistent tannins that last with the fruit into a long finish. The label shows 14.1% alcohol, strong for a Beaujolais, but to its credit it doesn’t harshen the wine. An excellent Brouilly and a fine choice for the holidays. U.S. importer: Kermit Lynch, Berkeley, Calif. (Dec. 10, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: Wine-searcher suggests pairing it with chicken and turkey, a good choice for the holidays. It would be fine with pork, too, and would work with beef or game. We enjoyed it with spaghetti with meat sauce (using plant-based Beyond Meat Beefy Crumbles and tomato sauce from our garden) and with mild white cheese.

WHEN TO DRINK: Côte de Brouilly and the other Beaujolais villages are generally ageworthy under good cellar conditions and can evolve and gain interest for five years or more. At the same time, it’s drinking beautifully right now, so there’s no need to wait.

VALUE:My $30 local price tag may seem high for a Beaujolais, but it’s from a top village and an outstanding example of the region that bears comparison with more expensive wines. Wine-Searcher.com’s $32 average U.S. retail and the same price tag at importer Kermit Lynch is more than fair. It’s $37 at Wine.com, and I’ll say no more about that!

